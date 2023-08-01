Plant Engineering most-viewed content, July 2023

Courtesy: TrendMiner

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in July 2023 posted over the last three months covered industrial analytics and maintenance, warehouse construction, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

Advanced industrial analytics helps engineers predict when maintenance is needed and provide prescriptive instructions.

After a downturn in 2023, warehouse construction is expected to rebound in 2024 and beyond according to Interact Analysis research.

Pre-alignment is a crucial preparatory step that ensures accurate alignment and effective machine operation and various checks such as pipe strain and bearing clearances.

Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.

Total productive maintenance is a strategy that helps increase the reliability and productivity of equipment and machinery.

An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards.

Incorporating robots into daily routines has surprising impacts on the teams’ day-to-day work at a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Sensors designed to monitor and track vibration can help reduce potential breakdowns and reduce downtime in manufacturing facilities.

The smart factory market is expected to increase to $388.7 billion by 2033 as smart technologies become more common.

A process safety management (PSM) system detects and eliminates hazards before they turn into catastrophic events.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.