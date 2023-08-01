Plant Engineering most-viewed content, July 2023
Read the best content in July 2023 including: Industrial analytics and maintenance, warehouse construction, machine maintenance efficiency and more.
The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in July 2023 posted over the last three months covered industrial analytics and maintenance, warehouse construction, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.
1. How industrial analytics helps manufacturers evolve from predictive to prescriptive maintenance
Advanced industrial analytics helps engineers predict when maintenance is needed and provide prescriptive instructions.
2. Warehouse construction recovery expected in 2024
After a downturn in 2023, warehouse construction is expected to rebound in 2024 and beyond according to Interact Analysis research.
3. Four steps for improving pre-alignment machine maintenance efficiency
Pre-alignment is a crucial preparatory step that ensures accurate alignment and effective machine operation and various checks such as pipe strain and bearing clearances.
4. Five best practices for electrical safety on the plant floor
Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.
5. Total productive maintenance benefits for manufacturers
Total productive maintenance is a strategy that helps increase the reliability and productivity of equipment and machinery.
6. Electrical safety: A firsthand account
An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards.
7. How working with robots helps a team increase efficiency
Incorporating robots into daily routines has surprising impacts on the teams’ day-to-day work at a semiconductor manufacturing facility.
8. Using sensors to improve predictive maintenance in facilities
Sensors designed to monitor and track vibration can help reduce potential breakdowns and reduce downtime in manufacturing facilities.
9. Smart factory market to reach almost $400 billion by 2033
The smart factory market is expected to increase to $388.7 billion by 2033 as smart technologies become more common.
10. Customizing an OSHA-compliant PSM system for non-PSM facilities
A process safety management (PSM) system detects and eliminates hazards before they turn into catastrophic events.
