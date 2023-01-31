Plant Engineering most-viewed automation articles in 2023

Read the best articles about automation including real-time coordination, automation career advice, control system design challenges and more.

By Chris Vavra January 31, 2023
Courtesy: AspenTech

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about automation posted over the last year covered real-time coordination, automation career advice, control system design challenges and more. Also: See additional automation stories here.

1. PLC module coordinates real-time data in coal shipping application

A coal shipping company improved their supply chain and operations by reducing inefficiency and waste with PLC modules.

2. What’s needed to get started for an automation career

Before getting started on a career in automation, it’s important to assess your goals as well as your interests, background, talents and more.

3. Five control system design challenges for developing wave energy converter

Wave energy has a lot of potential for renewable energy, but developing a sustainable and efficient project for a power company had several challenges that needed to be overcome.

4. IT/OT convergence moves automation markets forward

Cloud-native data historian expedites data migration, insights.

5. Improving asset criticality with better decision making at the plant level

KPIs express and protect the license to operate, which include safety, environmental, and compliance protections.

