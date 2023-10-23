Outstanding applications in maintenance and quality 4.0

Learning objectives

Understand why it’s time to act now, demonstrate leadership, build the business case for Industry 4.0 and predictive analytics, and get started.

Learn how to think big, start small and deliver return on investment (ROI).

Take a systematic path to drive the right technology adoption and scale as needed.

Identify how to empower maintenance and quality personnel with predictive and prescriptive insights.

Reducing unplanned downtime or minimizing scrap by even a few percentage points can yield millions of dollars in savings for manufacturers. Leading manufacturers leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine learning and metrics to achieve shop-floor efficiency and productivity.

The question is, does your organization have the necessary organizational and technical maturity to embark on Industry 4.0 and predictive analytics projects?

You’ll be better able to answer that question once you’ve attended this presentation on real-world applications of IIoT and Industry 4.0 to implement predictive analytics for core manufacturing processes.

The presenters will also discuss the “digital tools of the trade” that support Industry 4.0 with a systematic approach, with a focus on connectivity and data management, as well as the return on investment that can be wrung from Maintenance and Quality 4.0 projects.

