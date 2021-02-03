Organizations agree to digital transformation liaison

Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute have agreed to a liaison to accelerate the development, adoption, and monetization of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, infrastructure and solutions to deliver transformative business value for manufacturers through digital transformation. The adoption, at scale, of smart manufacturing (SM) will truly benefit from the strategic harmonization of reference architectures, testbeds, knowledge, and several key SM technologies, like the SM Innovation Platform, SM Profiles, and the SM Marketplace that these organizations bring to the table. This will help accelerate the democratization of Smart Manufacturing across all industries, including small and medium enterprises.

Joint IIC and CESMII activities include:

Realizing solution interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements through coordination, collaboration, and standardization

Aligning work in horizontal domains for adoption within vertical domains and use cases

Delivering thought leadership/knowledge exchange through joint seminars and Ecosystem and Workforce Development activities.

“Digital transformation is at the heart of the next generation of Smart Manufacturing, bringing a host of benefits,” said Wael William Diab, chair of the IIC Liaison Working Group and secretary of the IIC Steering Committee in a press release. “We are looking forward to collaborating with CESMII and sharing the goal of innovation to accelerate the digitalization of industry.”

CESMII CEO John Dyck said, “Resilient manufacturing and supply chains demand a much greater degree of data and application interoperability. CESMII is committed to democratizing Smart Manufacturing technologies and knowledge to scale innovation. This IIC partnership will help us achieve those goals, establishing standard means for data modeling, information sharing and solutions interoperability.”

– Edited from an Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) press release by CFE Media. The IIC is a CFE Media content partner.