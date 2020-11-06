Integrator group announces virtual events for 2021

System Integrators

Courtesy: Control System Integrators Association (CSIA)

The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) announced a program of virtual events for system integrators throughout 2021. The virtual events are designed to replace the 2021 Executive Conference, which is held in-person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the CSIA developed a whole new approach to enabling knowledge sharing, community building and networking with the weekly virtual events.

This approach will provide members with weekly virtual events on a broad range of topics and in a variety of formats, opening up conference-worthy content to each organizations’ entire staff, increased on-demand content as most events will be recorded and archived. A new category called “member mingle” aims to create new experiences that members and their families can enjoy. Each weekly event is expected to last one hour.

– Edited from a CSIA press release by CFE Media. The CSIA is a CFE Media content partner.