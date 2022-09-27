Fall protection tops safety violations for 12th straight year

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Safety Violations Insights

OSHA continues to cite the same safety violations, so it is important to make the changes to follow the workplace safety standards as to be within code.

Fall protection, for the 12th straight year, was the most recorded violation.

To keep employees safe, education and training are two key strategies to continually update.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its preliminary top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2022. NSC Safety+Health Associate Editor Kevin Druley introduced Patrick Kapust, acting director of OSHA’s Directorate of Enforcement Programs, who presented the list during the 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the world’s largest annual gathering of safety professionals. Fall protection topped the list for the 12th year in a row, followed by hazard communication and respiratory protection.

“OSHA’s annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It’s more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe.”

The top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2022 are:

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,260 violations Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 2,424 Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,185 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,143 Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,058 Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 1,977 Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,749 Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,556 Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,401 Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,370

