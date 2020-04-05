Collaborative robots create jobs for manufacturers

Robotics

Collaborative robots won't necessarily take away humans jobs; they will assist in worker productivity, company growth and much more.

With all the improvements to automation in recent years, have you ever been concerned with whether robotics could replace you at your job? Since collaborative robots can work safely around humans, many workers feel that all human jobs will eventually become collaborative robot jobs. Do you think that’s possible? Let’s explore the chances of that happening.

Manufacturers plan to keep using humans

Most manufacturers say that they aren’t planning to use collaborative robots to replace humans. Rather, they want humans to work with collaborative robots to increase their own productivity. Currently, humans do a lot of repetitive tasks. A human worker could program the collaborative robot to complete these dull tasks. As a result, the human can do more satisfying work for both them and the employer.

Even when collaborative robots replace humans for particular tasks, there are often jobs that the collaborative robots can’t do. These roles often require creative, critical thinking. By having a collaborative robot perform dirty, dull, and dangerous tasks, the company can better use their human workers to help grow their company by developing new products and processes.

Your employer wants you to be happy. Surprised to hear that? Well, it’s true. Happier, engaged employees are more productive and are great champions for a brand. Companies often invest a lot into their employees to keep them on board due to the costs of retraining a new employee. Collaborative robots are part of a strategy to help employees enjoy their jobs, not to take them away.

Companies need collaborative robots and humans to boost business

Collaborative robots are part of many companies’ strategies for growth. Adding a collaborative robot makes them more productive so that they can hire more people to expand into other markets. Companies also recognize the need to have human jobs with a career path. Employers must first develop employees so they can become leaders and run the businesses.

The labor shortage that is currently impacting the manufacturing industry has put stress on both businesses and workers. Fortunately, collaborative robots can help. Employees can be relieved by collaborative robots and not have to work long hours or perform strenuous tasks. And since most manufacturers have numerous openings, the workers can likely get better jobs if they want.

This article originally appeared on the Robotics Online Blog. Robotic Industries Association (RIA) is a part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a CFE Media content partner.