Back to basics webcast: Compressed air systems

Register for this March 16, 2023, webcast on compressed air systems.

Compressed air is a necessity in many industrial applications, but it can be costly if you’re not careful. By investing some time and thought into your compressed air system, you can identify inefficiencies that, when fixed, will make compressed air an affordable solution.

By knowing the parameters of the system, the correct compressor (or multiple compressors) can be designed and selected. Then, once installed, it’s important to ensure it’s both effective and managing compressed air correctly. Compressed air leaks are expensive in a facility, and too often overlooked, which can have a detrimental effect on overall costs.

In this overview, learn:

How to assess the system.

What size receivers to use and where to place them.

What types of piping materials are available for various applications.

Whether the installation requires a variable speed drive to adjust supply.

How to search for leaks and waste.

Presenters:

Frank Moskowitz, Draw Professional Services, Cave Creek, Arizona

Ron Marshall, CET, Marshall Compressed Air Consulting, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.