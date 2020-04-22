Safety Standards
Alert released on protecting workers from COVID-19 pandemic
An OSHA alert released listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect manufacturing workers from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The alert is the latest effort by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to educate and protect America's workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.
Safety measures employers can implement to protect employees working in manufacturing, which ended up released from OSHA include:
- Practicing sensible social distancing and maintaining 6 feet between co-workers, where possible
- Establishing flexible work hours, (e.g., staggered shifts), if feasible
- Training workers on how to properly put on, use/wear, take-off and maintain protective clothing and equipment
- Allowing workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent spread of the virus
- Monitoring public health communications about coronavirus recommendations for the workplace and ensuring workers have access to and understand that information
- Promoting personal hygiene. If workers do not have access to soap and water for handwashing, provide alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60% alcohol. Provide disinfectants and disposable towels workers can use to clean work surfaces
- Encouraging workers to report any safety and health concerns.