Ways to digitize manufacturing with a paper-on-glass strategy

Learning objectives

Reduce errors, streamline standard operating procedure updates, enhance traceability and improve shift handoffs by incorporating a paper-on-glass strategy.

Learn the best practices for implementation and highlight how digital workflows increase operational agility, preserve institutional knowledge and drive continuous improvement.

Understand how to build workflows and systems that can scale with growth and change with new technologies.

As manufacturers face pressure to boost productivity, meet sustainability targets and ensure compliance, many struggle with outdated, paper-based processes that slow down operations and introduce risk.

Explore how a paper-on-glass strategy — digitizing work instructions, quality forms, checklists and production logs — can serve as a critical first step toward smart manufacturing.

Replacing paper-based documentation with dynamic digital interfaces, commonly known as a “paper-on-glass” strategy, has become a cornerstone of manufacturing modernization efforts today. Rather than handling printed standard operating procedures (SOPs), production logs, checklists and quality forms, paper-on-glass provides structured workflows via industrial human machine interfaces (HMIs), tablets or kiosks at the point of use.

While the concept is simple, proper execution of a paper-on-glass strategy requires technical acumen in many different areas of a facility’s operations. Engineers tasked with specifying, configuring and deploying these solutions must understand the organization’s infrastructure, integration points and user adoption strategies, which is not a simple task.

Assessing paper-on-glass digital readiness

Before introducing digital tools, it’s essential to evaluate where paper is currently used, why it exists and how data flows or fails to flow throughout the operation. The goal at this stage is twofold: identify where paper is causing friction and assess how well the current systems can support a transition to digital documentation.

Begin by analyzing which processes in the facility still rely on handwritten documentation, especially those that are repetitive, error-prone or compliance-critical. Good candidates for digitization often include:

Batch records

SOPs

Shift handover logs

Equipment checklists

Quality inspection forms

Utility and calibration logs

Focusing on these high-impact, paper-heavy processes will provide a clear starting point for building momentum and demonstrating early value in the paper-on-glass transition.

Evaluating digital systems currently in place

Before getting started with digitizing documents, it’s important to understand the digital systems already in place in the facility such as a manufacturing execution system (MES), enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or historian database. Then, determine where these systems are disconnected or where data currently must be manually entered or transcribed between them. The goal of this exercise is to identify integration points where digital forms can pull or push data automatically, reducing duplication and error.

Figure 1: Pump maintenance with augmented reality overlay highlights which fasteners to unscrew, guiding safe and accurate servicing. Courtesy: Applied Control Engineering

Developing a clear understanding of how data currently flows or doesn’t between these systems is key for designing paper-on-glass workflows that avoid redundancy and promote automation. Moreover, developing knowledge of the current infrastructure will allow the engineering teams to leverage underused capabilities within existing platforms such as built-in application programming interfaces or reporting modules to avoid introducing unnecessary software or hardware.

A clear understanding of the existing systems will also support better decision-making when selecting digital tools as compatibility with the core systems ultimately determine the scalability and sustainability of the paper-on-glass initiative.

Considering paper-on-glass infrastructure requirements

From selecting hardware that fits the operating environment to ensuring robust connectivity, transitioning to a paper-on-glass strategy requires several critical infrastructure considerations before deploying digital solutions on the plant floor.

Hardware selection and configuration: Digital interfaces must be accessible, durable and practical for the environments where they’ll be used. In cleanrooms, for example, stainless steel HMIs with touch compatibility for gloved use may be necessary. But in field-based maintenance scenarios, rugged tablets with sunlight-readable screens and drop protection make more sense. Consider requirements such as power access/charging stations, ingress protection rating and mounting hardware.

Connectivity and network security: While the plant floor likely has a Wi-Fi network in place, requirements will be different when operations truly depend on reliable connectivity. To ensure the facility has adequate coverage in all operational zones, you should first:

Work with information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) teams to ensure safe transmission of data between devices and required systems.

Conduct a wireless site survey to identify dead zones and plan for required access point installation.

Addressing these foundational requirements upfront will help prevent data loss, downtime and security risks as digital workflows become integral to daily operations.

Designing digital workflows: Effective digital workflows don’t just replicate paper; they improve prior manual processes. The design of the digital forms plays a crucial role in user adoption, data accuracy and regulatory compliance.

Structure digital forms for usability

To encourage adoption, digital documents must simplify, not complicate, tasks. Key design elements to consider include:

Step-by-step instructions with progress indicators

Drop-down fields, toggle switches and other guided entry types

Auto-populated fields

Conditional logic to display relevant fields based on input

Help links or embedded instructions for uncommon tasks

For example, if a form requires a torque reading, the interface should not only prompt for the value but also validate the entry range and offer a visual guide or link to the spec.

Figure 2: A hand reaches from a pile of paperwork toward a digital dashboard, signaling the shift toward efficient, paperless operations. Courtesy: Applied Control Engineering

Version control and traceability: Digital documents should include built-in revision tracking. Best practices include displaying the form revision number prominently on the user interface and requiring users to log who submitted the form and when. If revisions occur, users should be alerted to the update upon login or form load.

Audit logs should be exportable to meet Food and Drug Administration, Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) or International Organization for Standardization audit requirements and some platforms offer electronic signatures and validation tools to meet 21 CFR Part 11 compliance. Features like these are critical for both internal audits and regulatory inspections.

Integrating for maximum paper-on-glass success: To maximize the value of a paper-on-glass strategy, digital forms should not operate in isolation. Integrating these forms with existing systems such as the MES, ERP or historian will enable seamless data flow, reduce manual inputs and enhance real-time decision-making.

In a facility where automation is limited and more comprehensive modernization efforts are not part of the budget currently, low-cost internet of things (IoT) sensors can be deployed to fill data gaps. A wireless temperature logger, for example, can feed data into a quality inspection form without the need for programmable logic controller integration. When paired with digital forms, IoT devices allow partial automation without requiring full control system upgrades.

Fostering change management and user adoption

Even the most well-designed digital tools can fall short without user buy-in. Ensuring a successful transition to paper-on-glass requires early engagement of all stakeholders including operators, maintenance technicians, quality personnel and supervisors. One method for doing this is to conduct design workshops to gather feedback on form layout, device placement and notification preferences. The feedback gathered during these sessions will help you design intuitive systems aligned with how people work.

Provide role-based access and training: Clear communication, tailored training and thoughtful access controls are key to driving adoption and minimizing resistance on the plant floor. Use role-based permissions to simplify interfaces and limit access to only the relevant forms per user type or shift.

Additionally, provide comprehensive training before deploying any new digital documents and include built-in support within the interface such as links to troubleshooting articles or the ability to email a supervisor directly.

Developing a pilot first: Rather than diving into a broad rollout, select one department or process as a pilot area. Choose forms for the pilot that offer measurable key performance indicators such as error reduction, time savings or improved compliance.

Additionally, track metrics such as form completion rates, time to close tasks, number of corrections or escalations and survey users on usability and perceived time savings. This information will demonstrate early value and allow refinements to the system before expanding to additional areas.

Building a scalable architecture: Because paper-on-glass is a key aspect for laying the foundation for many digital transformation efforts, it’s important to plan for future scalability and integration from Day One. For example, while a full electronic batch record (eBR) system may not be in scope today, build the paper-on-glass strategy with a future eBR implementation in mind.

To do this, choose platforms that support modular growth. Over time, the growth expands from a few forms to hundreds across multiple plants. Also, look for centralized administration, global search functionality and form templates that can be reused or adapted across the organization.

Avoiding paper-on-glass pitfalls

Even well-intentioned paper-on-glass projects can stall or underdeliver if key challenges aren’t addressed early. Based on our experience, we often see organizations run into issues with the following:

Failing to coordinate with IT/OT teams

Designing overly complex workflows that make it harder for operators to do their jobs

Neglecting revision control and audit tracking

Not driving consistency across different process areas within a plant or facilities in an organization

By understanding and avoiding these common missteps, the team can avoid costly delays, rework or compliance issues during implementation.

Implementing a paper-on-glass strategy goes far beyond bringing a few tablets into the facility. It’s a structured transformation that, when done right, enables faster data collection, improved traceability, reduced compliance risk and increased operator efficiency. But just as important, it prepares the manufacturing environment for broader digital maturity including smart manufacturing, predictive analytics and advanced automation.

By starting with high-impact processes, designing intuitive workflows and ensuring solid systems integration, engineering teams can lead this transformation with confidence and experience measurable results.