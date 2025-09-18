The Downtime | Episode 22: Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem 

In this episode of The Downtime podcast, hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak chat about Sarah's trip to Schneider Electric in Houston.

This week on The Downtime podcast, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak deliver a packed episode that blends industry news, personal insights and a deep dive into Schneider Electric’s vision for open automation. From Pack Expo previews to celebrating young engineering talent, the show underscores the innovation and community shaping today’s manufacturing sector.

Sarah introduces her “hat of the week,” a playful tradition that adds a personal touch before transitioning into the week’s headlines.

Sarah spotlights Morrison Container Handling Solution’s redesigned Screw Denester and Robotic Orienting System. Set to debut at Pack Expo Las Vegas, the technology showcases advances in packaging automation designed to improve efficiency and precision.

Sheri recognizes the Engineering Leaders Under 40 award winners. She directs listeners to the Control Engineering and Plant Engineering websites for the full list of honorees, emphasizing the importance of celebrating emerging talent in engineering. She highlights another resource: the annual salary surveys from Control Engineering and Plant Engineering, which provide valuable benchmarks for professionals evaluating career paths and compensation trends.

Sarah turns the conversation toward her recent trip to Houston, Texas, for Schneider Electric’s Open Automation showcase. Drawing from her experience at the event, she sets the stage for the episode’s featured interview with Schneider leaders.

She introduces Ali Haj Fraj, senior vice president of digital factory, and Richella Odebrecht, senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer. Together, they discuss Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert platform and its role in advancing open automation.

Sarah asks about Automation Expert’s role in packaging, prompting Haj Fraj to explain how the platform supports flexibility and adaptability. By 10:11, he emphasizes the company’s hardware-agnostic approach, a design philosophy that gives manufacturers more freedom in system integration.

Haj Fraj details how open automation reduces downtime, a priority for manufacturers balancing output and efficiency. He provides a packaging case study that illustrates how scaling production and maintaining operational agility can be achieved with Automation Expert. He expands on how robotics, vision systems and motion control are integrated on packaging lines, offering practical examples of the platform’s impact.

Haj Fraj delivers a comprehensive explanation of Automation Expert’s capabilities before Sarah transitions to her conversation with Odebrecht. Odebrecht shares a vivid customer story that brings open automation to life. She uses a space analogy to describe Schneider’s broader automation journey, making complex concepts more accessible to listeners.

The Dynamic Duo then play the “Astronaut Aptitude Test,” a lighthearted game segment before closing the show.

By combining industry news, recognition of rising leaders and an insightful discussion on open automation, The Downtime delivers another episode that captures both the people and the technology shaping modern manufacturing.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 22

00:17 – Co-hosts open the show

02:08 – Wynn addresses her hat of the week

02:52 – Co-hosts open the headlines segment

02:57 – Wynn highlights Morrison Container Handling Solution’s Redesigned Screw Denester and Robotic Orienting System, which will be on display at Pack Expo Las Vegas

03:44 – Kasprzak highlights Engineering Leaders Under 40 award winners, full list of winners available on Control Engineering and Plant Engineering’s websites

04:37 – Kasprzak encourages listeners to check out salary surveys from Control Engineering and Plant Engineering

05:33 – Wynn discusses her trip to Schneider Electric’s Open Automation showcase in Houston, Texas

07:08 – Wynn introduces an interview segment with Schneider Electric’s Ali Haj Fraj, senior vice president of digital factory, and Richella Odebrecht, senior vice president, marketing, CMO. The trio discusses EcoStruxure Automation Expert

08:40 – Interview with Haj Fraj begins

09:22 – Wynn asks Haj Fraj about Schneider’s Automation Expert for packaging

10:11 – Haj Fraj elaborates on Schneider’s hardware-agnostic approach

11:11 – Wynn and Haj Fraj discuss how open automation can reduce downtime

12:17 – Haj Fraj provides a packaging example of scaling production and operational flexibility

13:25 – Haj Fraj describes the integration of robotics, vision, and motion systems on packaging lines

14:27 – Detailed explanation of Automation Expert’s capabilities from Haj Fraj

15:15 – Wynn begins interview with Odebrecht

15:56 – Odebrecht shares a vivid customer story about open automation

17:57 – Odebrecht illustrates Schneider’s automation journey with a space analogy

19:35 – Odebrecht interview ends

19:40 – Wynn thanks Haj Fraj, Odebrecht, and Schneider Electric

20:20 – Game time segment “Astronaut Aptitude Test” begins

29:13 – Game time segment ends

29:20 – The dynamic duo wraps up the show

