Research: How plant engineers are using pumps, compressors

Some key points:
- More than half of respondents said regulatory or environmental standards have increased budget planning for pumps and compressors; 43% report no impact; 1% decrease.
- For 74% of respondents, sustainability and environmental impact is a high priority for future procurement decisions for pumps and compressors; 35% said it is the highest priority.
- The top financial incentives driving investment in advanced pump and compressor technologies are a reduction in operating costs (68%), improved energy efficiency (64%) and long-term savings (63%).
- Fifty-two percent of respondents foresee an important role for technologies like the internet of things or artificial intelligence in the future of pump and compressor maintenance and monitoring; 15% critical role; 27% minor role; 6% no role.