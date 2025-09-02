How to achieve freeze protection with thermostatic valves

Learn how to prevent frozen pipe and thermostatic valves in industrial settings.

Figure 1: Jack Sullivan, Eastern Industrial Supplies Inc, senior product manager for steam products, recommended ThermOmegaTech freeze protection valves. Courtesy: ThermOmegaTech

Learning objectives:

Understand the basics of freeze protection in an industrial facility, and why it’s important.

Learn to assess water-bearing systems, and identify valves, pipes or other items which might require freeze protection.

Know the various ways to protect against frozen pipes and water-bearing systems, such as using thermostatic valves.

Freeze protection insights

Freeze protection is a critical aspect of maintaining operational efficiency in industrial facilities, as frozen pipes and equipment failures can lead to costly downtime.

Implementing proactive measures such as insulation, heat tracing, and freeze protection valves helps safeguard water-bearing systems across industries, ensuring reliability even in extreme cold.

Industrial facilities face challenges when temperatures drop. Inadequate freeze protection measures can result in frozen pipes, compromised systems and costly downtime.

When maintaining operational efficiency in industrial environments, freeze protection is more than just a seasonal concern; it’s a critical component of system reliability. Water pipe freeze protection is essential to protect equipment during cold weather in industries such as food processing, manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, construction and agriculture.

Exposed water-bearing piping is particularly vulnerable. Freezing temperatures can cause burst pipes, property damage and operational disruptions. A common misconception is that moving water won’t freeze; however, water freezes at 32°F regardless of flow rate, making proactive freeze protection crucial.

Assessing water-bearing systems for freeze protection



The first step in preventing freeze damage is thoroughly assessing your facility’s water-bearing systems. Identifying vulnerable areas and determining the most effective freeze protection strategies is crucial. Key factors to consider include the location of equipment, exposure to environmental conditions and the criticality of the water supply to operational continuity.



Certain types of equipment are particularly susceptible to freeze damage and should be prioritized during assessments:

Exposed piping, valves and fittings

Pumps

Filtration systems

Holding tanks

Condensate systems

Fire suppression lines

Safety showers and eyewash stations

Solar collectors and associated piping

Water lines on docks

Water lines in agricultural feed systems and farm equipment

Additionally, it is prudent to implement backup freeze protection measures, even for heat-traced systems and equipment, to ensure redundancy and operational reliability.

Effective freeze protection strategies



Various methods, such as pipe insulation or taping, backup generators and freeze protection valves, can safeguard water lines from freezing.

Freeze protection valves are vital components in safeguarding water systems. They regulate water flow when ambient temperatures drop to critical levels, preventing water from freezing within pipes and equipment.

Freeze protection valves are categorized into two primary types:

Manual valves: These require an operator to manually open or close the valve to control water flow. While straightforward and cost-effective, manual valves depend on human intervention, which can lead to errors such as neglecting to adjust the valve when necessary, potentially causing significant damage or water waste.

These require an operator to manually open or close the valve to control water flow. While straightforward and cost-effective, manual valves depend on human intervention, which can lead to errors such as neglecting to adjust the valve when necessary, potentially causing significant damage or water waste. Thermostatic valves: These self-actuating, nonelectric valves offer a reliable solution. They automatically monitor surrounding temperatures and adjust water flow to prevent freezing. Thermostatic valves reduce the risk of human error and ensure consistent protection without manual operation.

Implementing these valves, tailored to a facility’s specific needs, will protect against freeze-related damage and support continuous, efficient operations.

Thermostatic freeze protection aids bridge

A bridge authority in Ware Shoals, North Carolina, faced significant freeze protection challenges for its exposed water-bearing systems. By integrating thermostatic freeze protection valves, the bridge authority successfully prevented pipe freezing, eliminating potential damage and repair costs.

These valves provided reliable, maintenance-free protection without requiring electrical power or manual intervention, ensuring operational efficiency even in extreme cold. This case study highlights the effectiveness of thermostatic technology in enhancing system resilience and reducing downtime in critical infrastructure applications.