Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 26-October 2, 2022

Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered energy management, safety, control cabinets, air compression and batteries. Links to each article below.

1. How to make absence of voltage testing safer and more productive

Absence of voltage testing is a hot topic among safety experts and electrical safety manufacturers and permanent electrical safety devices (PESDs) can help improve safety.

2. Fall protection tops safety violations for 12th straight year

The 10 safety violations of workplace safety standards that OSHA has cited most frequently this year were announced with fall protection topping the list.

3. How to optimize your control cabinet construction

Partial automation reduces costs, helps ensure flexibility and can save time for workers in the long run.

4. Ten ways to get an air compression system to meet carbon neutral goals

Carbon neutral status has become the mantra in many businesses’ sustainability team. Air compression systems can help.

5. Center for next-gen battery technology created

The University of Michigan will lead a suite of projects involving multiple institutions to boost understanding of solid-state EV power cells.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, September 19-25, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

