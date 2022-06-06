Courtesy: Fluke

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, power factor, EAM systems, equipment scanning and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. How to find your missing power factor

Not addressing power quality issues like low power factor and harmonics can hurt.

3. What an EAM system is

Modern EAM software is capable of providing a truly comprehensive view of everything that might be disrupting production.

4. Optimizing equipment scanning

Implementing and leveraging this scanning technology, enhances productivity and provides multiple benefits for project owners.

5. How predictive maintenance impacts preventive maintenance

You can’t shut down every time there’s an alert.

