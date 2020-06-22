Top 5 Plant Engineering articles June 15-21, 2020

Business of Engineering

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 15-21, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered COVID-19 business impacts and upgrades, ferrography fundamentals, planning an energy assessment and the Product of the Year winners. Links to each article below.

1. Research institute releases survey findings of COVID-19 business impact

The ACEC Research Institute released its report on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected manufacturing companies and what the future looks like for the industry.

2. Manufacturers upgrading their plants during COVID-19 shutdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many manufacturing and automotive plants to temporarily shut down, which gives owners an opportunity to complete long-needed upgrades to their facilities.

3. Fundamentals of ferrography

Using ferrography fundamentals for oil analysis is an excellent condition monitoring technique to diagnose and predict equipment health without taking equipment offline.

4. Three strategy tips for optimizing your next energy assessment

Better energy assessments improve a plant’s overall optimization and provides better data insights.

5. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 15-21, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

