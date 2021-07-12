Courtesy: Honeywell Thermal Solutions

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 5-11, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered lithium battery developments, the maintenance function rapidly changing environment, supply chain model built to support the hydrogen economy, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Lithium battery developments step forward for electric vehicles, more

A team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has created a lithium-metal battery that lasts for 600 cycles, which brings it closer to a lithium-ion battery’s lifecycle.

2. The maintenance function, like manufacturing itself, is a rapidly changing environment

Facilities on average outsource more than 20% of maintenance operations.

3. Supply chain model built to support the hydrogen economy

MIT researchers have found using trucks as storage and means of energy transmission reduces hydrogen supply chain costs and encourages green hydrogen production from variable renewable energy.

4. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

5. Four remote work solutions post-pandemic

See four ways to continue using a successful work-from-home model.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 5-11, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.