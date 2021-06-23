Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology/Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

Results of this year’s Plant Engineering maintenance study, an annual survey of the brand’s readership, sponsored by Advanced Technology Services (ATS), aren’t radically different from previous years, even though the year itself was quite different from anything that came before.

Unlike many other workers, during the COVID-related restrictions imposed by local and state governments, manufacturing personnel couldn’t work from the relative safety of their homes. They were deemed essential in a way others weren’t. And during the direst moments of the pandemic, manufacturers had a three-fold mission to fulfill: a) protect the workforce, b) manage risks so as to ensure business continuity and c) drive productivity at a distance.

It would be great if the essential nature of manufacturers’ work were recognized more broadly and more often.

Dealing with the aftershocks

The pandemic delivered a shock to U.S. production and supply chain systems. Slowdowns and shortages continue today. And rising prices for materials are not far behind. Steel prices, for example, are rising precipitously. Increases in input costs have added approximately $200 to $250 per ton to steel making costs.

It is traditional in the wake of such a shock that preconceived notions from the past come into question. That will happen. But at the moment, what everyone sees is a labor shortage, without much clear understanding of the reasons for it.

“What types of labor are not in demand in manufacturing right now?” said Jim Freaner, senior director, ATS. “A related issue is how companies want to contract for that labor. Amidst COVID restrictions, most manufacturers took a short-term perspective on how to fill gaps in their organizations. They find a hole and they plug it, short term.”

Further change is coming, though. The changes in workforce demographics and the resulting skills gap in the manufacturing industries predate the pandemic. The introduction of new technologies into manufacturing environments, although undoubtedly welcome, only exacerbates the issue.

“Once we’re out of COVID, things will be less unpredictable. We’re taking a longer view and are prepared to help manufacturers address what is a severe lack of skilled labor,” said Freaner.

Already, 88% of facilities outsource some or all maintenance operations, with the average facility outsourcing 23% of those operations, the Plant Engineering maintenance survey found.

Freaner sees demographic change combined with technology advancements blurring the lines of responsibility when it comes to maintenance procedures.

“Historically, we’ve had clear delineation between what the operators do for equipment in the plant and what our maintenance personnel do when there’s an issue on the machine, and what the OEM or the equipment manufacturer might do. Those lines are starting to blur. Over the next few years, traditional roles and job descriptions in manufacturing plants are going to change,” he said.

The road ahead

The economic recovery in the U.S. will continue for the rest of 2021, say the nation’s purchasing and supply executives in the Spring 2021 Semiannual Economic Forecast issued by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

Expectations for the remainder for 2021 have strengthened somewhat, compared to December 2020, as there is hope the corner has been turned on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; both manufacturing and services sectors are signaling expansion, ISM said.

Manufacturing revenue for 2021 is expected to increase, on average, by 7.2%. This is 8.5 percentage points higher than the 1.3% decrease reported for 2020 over 2019. With operating rate at 88.3%, an expected capital-expenditures increase of 8.7%, an expected increase of 8.1% in prices paid for raw materials and an expected employment increase by 2.8% by the end of 2021, ISM concluded that manufacturing continues its comeback from the turmoil of 2020.

Survey highlights

Highlights of the 2020 Plant Engineering industrial maintenance study include the following: