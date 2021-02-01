Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 25-31, 2021

Courtesy: Honeywell Thermal Solutions

The top 5 most read articles online, from January 25-31, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year finalists, hydrogen benefits, robots and COVID-19, the factory of the future and improving the supply chain. Links to each article below.

1. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

2. Has hydrogen’s time finally come?

Hydrogen could offer a greener future for us all, but harnessing its full potential requires a degree of technical understanding.

3. Disinfection robot developed to halt COVID-19 spread

A team of USC master’s students created a disinfection robot called LASER-D to use on COVID-19 prevention. See video.

4. Six steps toward the factory of the future

A solid foundation is required for any initiative.

5. How to remove waste and cost from the indirect supply chain

Skilled labor service companies can solve supply chain problems for manufacturers while improving their bottom line.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 25-31, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.