Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: June 2023

Bundy Group, an investment bank and advisory firm, provides an update on mergers & acquisitions and capital placement activity for companies that address the manufacturing and plant management fields.

Spring 2023 is continuing to show strength and consistency in terms of mergers & acquisitions and capital placement activity in the automation and industrial technology market. Companies that were recently involved in transactions had such capabilities as electrical equipment installation, distribution of specialty automation products, and supply chain solutions for industrial customers. Transactions to note through Spring 2023 include MiddleGround Capital’s acquisition of A.M. Castle & Co., Durr Group’s acquisition of BBS Automation, Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) simultaneous acquisition of Power & Pumps and Industrial Control Services and Ingersoll Rand’s acquisition of Ecoplant. This list of buyers and investors highlights the attractiveness of the automation and industrial technology markets.

Bundy Group’s current engagements and owner relationships include control system integration, automated material handling, automation distribution, industrial services, and electrical services. This serves as a leading indicator for industries our team anticipates closed transactions in over the coming months. We look forward to providing these relevant updates to Plant Engineering readers.

6/15/23

MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market manufacturing B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies globally, has acquired A.M. Castle & Co. a leading provider of metals, services, and supply chain solutions serving industrial and aerospace customers. Learn more.

6/14/23

Flow Control Holdings, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and leading provider of sanitary-flow components to the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage end markets, has acquired the U.S. operations of Strahman Holdings, Inc. Strahman is a leading manufacturer of washdown equipment, sampling valves, and valve automation products to the pharmaceutical, F&B, and industrial end-markets. Learn more.

6/13/23

Ecoplant, an Israeli startup that develops new technologies to increase energy efficiency and thereby reduce air pollution, is acquired by the major American industrial corporation Ingersoll Rand. Ingersoll Rand is a global provider of innovative and mission-critical air, fluid, energy and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Learn more.

6/13/23

EQT Mid Market Europe and EQT Mid Market Asia III have agreed to sell BBS Automation to MDAX-listed Dürr Group. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, BBS Automation helps companies automate their production processes and reduce energy consumption, waste and downtime, allowing customers to meet rapidly growing cost and sustainability demands. Learn more.

6/6/23

LFM Capital, a private equity firm focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services businesses, portfolio company, Accelevation LLC acquired Instor Solutions, Inc. Instor is a data center equipment integrator, focused on low-voltage electrical equipment build out and installation. Learn more.

6/5/23

Motion & Control Enterprises acquired Power & Pumps, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, is a distributor of pumps, drives, blowers, vacuum, and power transmission products to municipal and industrial customers in Florida and Georgia. P&P is also the master distributor in North America for All Prime Pumps, a line of self-priming pumps sold to municipal and industrial end-users and resellers. Learn more.

6/5/23

Motion & Control Enterprises acquired Industrial Control Services, based in Zeeland, MI, is a value-added distributor of specialty automation products, including robotics, motion control, machine vision, barcoding systems, controls & networking, and safety solutions. Learn more.

6/5/23

Blackford Capital, a leading lower middle market private equity firm, acquired PACIV, which specializes in industrial automation solutions. PACIV is a leading full-service provider of industrial process automation and systems integration primarily for manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Learn more.

5/2/23

AMETEK, Inc. acquired Bison Gear & Engineering Corp. (Bison), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered motion control solutions serving diverse markets and applications. Bison designs and manufactures custom motion control solutions for use in demanding and high precision applications within the automation, power, food and beverage, and transportation markets. Learn more.

June 2023 mergers and acquisitions

