Manufacturer connects healthcare field to produce components through additive manufacturing

Manufacturing IT, MES

Siemens has opened its additive manufacturing network to enable the efficient execution of design and printing requests by doctors, hospitals and suppliers of medical equipment in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: Siemens

Siemens’ designers and engineers are a part of the additive manufacturing (AM) network to answer design requests. Designers, engineers and service providers with 3D printers can offer expertise through the AM network.

In response to the ongoing global health crisis caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Siemens is making its AM network along with its 3D printers, available to the global medical community to speed design and production of medical components. The AM network connects users, designers and 3D-print service providers to enable faster and less complicated production of spare parts for machines such as ventilators. The Siemens AM network is available globally and covers the entire value chain – from upload and simulation to checking the design up to the printing process and associated services.

Starting today, doctors, hospitals and organizations in need of medical devices as well as designers and service providers with medically certified printing capacities can register for free access to the network. Siemens’ designers and engineers are a part of the AM network so they can answer design requests and help convert designs into printable files. In addition to numerous 3D printers from partner companies, Siemens’ 3D printing machines are also connected to the network and if suitable, will also be used to locally print components and spare parts for medical devices. Printing capacities from additional service providers can easily be added to the AM network.

– Edited from a Siemens press release by CFE Media.