Plant Engineering most read articles: June 2025

Engineers this month read articles about the future of manufacturing, integrated VFDs, OSHA requirements and more. See Plant Engineering’s best articles from the month of June here to stay up-to-date.

Learn about how to shape tomorrow with 2025 manufacturing operations insights from the State of Manufacturing Operations 2025 report. Discover the latest trends shaping the manufacturing industry and plant operations, from investments in maintenance and repair technologies to digital transformation and Industry 4.0 readiness.

VFDs with built-in PLCs offer an efficient and effective method to create processes for pumping systems.

The transition of NFPA 70B from a recommended practice to a standard is changing how organizations approach electrical safety. This shift supports a proactive safety culture, reducing workplace accidents and enhancing worker confidence through standardized maintenance protocols.

If artificial intelligence and machine learning are not yet part of your manufacturing facility’s plans, this Q&A can provide advice.

A new Plant Engineering study reveals that U.S. manufacturers are feeling significant cost pressures from tariffs, yet few are reshoring production due to high domestic costs and limited supplier options.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools can enhance asset management, saving time and unnecessary effort.



Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming predictive maintenance by improving failure predictions, optimizing workflows and creating a self-improving system that enhances asset reliability and efficiency.

Users of oil-flooded rotary screw air compressors can unlock significant benefits by implementing the recommendations in their manufacturer-required oil sampling.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are a well-matched pair, enabling manufacturing processes.

Purdue Polytechnic Institute’s new AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system will offer a logistics and warehousing experience for students.