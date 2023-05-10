Lubrication event to discuss sustainability, environmental awareness

Courtesy of: STLE

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the technical society for individuals in the field of tribology and lubrication engineering — is hosting its 77th Annual Meeting & Exhibition — the lubricant industry’s most respected event for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities — from May 21-25, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

The five-day event will include keynote and plenary talks, live Q&A opportunities with academic and industry leaders, 500 technical presentations, application-based case studies, 11 industry-specific education courses, best practice reports, discussion panels on technical and market trends, and in-person networking and social events.

“This year’s annual meeting brings environmental awareness to the forefront of the tribology and lubrication engineering fields,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director in a press release. “Not only will attendees learn about emerging research from transformational leaders, but our technical sessions will empower them with the information they need to achieve sustainable change.”

STLE’s Commercial Marketing Forum — a series of 30-minute marketing sessions where companies can promote their products and services — and exhibition will be open to visitors from May 22-24. The trade show will feature over 100 booths showcasing the latest products and services of interest to lubrication professionals worldwide, representing a full range of the industry’s most prestigious corporate, government and academic institutions.

