Industrial transformation key focus for Hannover Messe

Left: German chancellor Olaf Scholz and center: Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia. Courtesy: Hannover Messe

Hannover Messe 2023 offers a unique platform for exchange between representatives of industry, lawmakers, academia and society, but also the latest technologies for a resilient, networked and carbon-neutral industry.

More than 4,000 engineering, digital and manufacturing companies will be showcasing solutions under the lead theme of “Industrial Transformation – Making the Difference”: digitalization and automation of complex production processes, AI’s first steps in industry, hydrogen as an energy supplier for factories, as well as using software to record and reduce carbon footprints.

Dr. Jochen Köckler, chairman of the managing board of Deutsche Messe AG said in a press release, “Carbon neutral production, artificial intelligence, hydrogen technologies, energy management and Industrie 4.0 – these are the overarching themes of the world’s leading exhibition for industry. Only by weaving these technologies together will it be possible to secure our prosperity sustainably while pursuing climate change mitigation.”

Hannover Messe was opened by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, which is the 2023 partner nation. The motto for them is Making Indonesia 4.0. Indonesia aims to be one of the world’s top ten economies by 2030, at which point renewables are expected to account for 51.6% of total electricity generation.

Coverage of Hannover Messe 2023

CFE Media and Technology returns to Hannover Messe 2023 and will be providing coverage of the even from Monday-Wednesday and beyond with interviews and insights on the show and the key themes the event is highlighting.

