Galco Industrial Electronics, an industrial electronic components distributor, announced that Allison Sabia has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of February 1, 2021, replacing CEO Mike Conwell, who is retiring.

Ms. Sabia joined Galco as president and chief operating officer (COO) in November 2020, bringing with her extensive experience in distribution, digital marketing and eCommerce. Before joining Galco, Ms. Sabia, over a 23-year tenure, most recently serving as VP and global GM of Arrow Digital.

“I am excited and honored to join Galco, an eCommerce leader within the electronics distribution industry,” Sabia said in a press release. “The company’s impressive digital capabilities paired with its expert product knowledge and customer service provide an unmatched value proposition to its customers and excellent reach for its vendors. I look forward to building upon Galco’s competitive advantages and accelerating growth in the years to come.”

“Allison has tremendous experience and brings a demonstrated track record of driving growth within electronics components distribution through digital commerce,” said Mike Conwell, former CEO. “We believe that Allison’s leadership will allow Galco to improve its digital capabilities while expanding its available inventory, which in turn will greatly benefit both Galco’s customers and vendors. We are thrilled that Allison will be our next CEO and are optimistic that she will continue to drive growth across all of our business segments.”

Conwell will remain with Galco as an advisor and will serve on the company’s board of directors.