Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

EASA’s Electromechanical Resource Center is a new addition to their website. Plant maintenance and reliability professionals can easily access a range of technical resources relating to the operation and maintenance of electric motors and other electromechanical equipment.

“EASA is the premier international association that supports the electromechanical repair, service and sales industry by providing vital technical and business information and training,” said Linda Raynes, CAE, EASA president and CEO in a press release. “Our new Electromechanical Resource Center aims to support maintenance professionals in improving the reliability and energy efficiency of their electromechanical equipment. We are dedicated to making this platform the recognized destination for these topics and for better connecting our members to their customers.”

Technical information available includes the industry standard, ANSI/EASA Standard AR100-2020: Recommended Practice for the Repair of Rotating Electrical Apparatus, and a related guide for incorporating these recommended practices into a plant’s motor repair practices and policies. Maintenance professionals also will find technical datasheets addressing key topics such as vibration, alignment, start-up procedures and methods for determining motor/system baselines, as well as an archive of EASA-authored articles that have appeared in various trade publications. Visitors also can also review a global directory of EASA-member service providers. EASA will continue to add content and resources to this dynamic portal.