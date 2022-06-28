Courtesy: Control Engineering 2022 research, “Purchasing Considerations for Automation Systems & Control Systems”

Research suggests many are filling the growing manufacturing skills gap with automation and controls. Control Engineering research, “Purchasing Considerations for Automation Systems & Control Systems” shows an increase in spending for the next 12 months in most categories. Survey respondents were given a list of 15 product categories in automation processes; of those, respondents expected to increase in spending in 14 categories in the next 12 months. Among a list of 39 control system categories, respondents expect spending increases for all 39 in the next 12 months.

Other ways to fill the skills gap include salary, benefits, training, retention and workforce amenities. These are among the suggestions from the Control Engineering Career and Salary Survey, 2022, other Control Engineering research, related articles on the following pages and news on the prior pages. Find more advice in a May 25 webcast, “Automation experts wanted: Hire, retain the best.”

Survey methods for purchasing study

The purchasing study was conducted by Control Engineering to obtain insights from automation engineering professionals on purchasing automation systems and control systems across process, discrete and hybrid industries. Study sample was selected from qualified subscribers of Control Engineering media with valid email addresses and involved in the purchase or specification of control systems, including human-machine interfaces (HMIs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), programmable automation controllers (PACs), distributed control systems (DCSs), single-loop controllers or PC-based controllers. The email included a URL linked to the questionnaire and data collected March 3 through March 11, 2022. With 158 respondents, the margin of error was +/-7.8% at a 95% confidence level.

New automation, replacements, upgrades, system integration

Among respondents, average automation system, control system budget breakdown spreads around investments with 28% for new automation systems and/or control systems,

25% for replacement equipment for automation systems and/or control systems, 22% upgrading automation systems and/or control systems and 18% for system integration and services (including programming) related to automation systems and/or control systems and 7% to other areas.

Top 10 automated process technologies in demand

Respondents were asked for which automated technologies and services do you expect to see an increase in projects in the next 12 months? The top 10 are:

51% Factory automation

37% Process optimization

36% Robotics

29% Advanced process controls (APC)

21% DCS migration

19% Automatic test equipment

19% Model predictive controls (MPC)

19% Warehouse automation

19% Automated guided vehicles (AGV)

17% Automated assembly.

Top 10 control system technologies in demand

The top 10 control system technologies increasing in the next 12 months are:

46% Controllers (dedicated control system, PCS, PAC, PLC, etc.)

42% Control design

41% Control panels

40% HMI, including flat panel computer, operator interface, etc.

31% Industrial PCs (IPC)

27% Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

26% Temperature control

24% Power control

23% Motion controllers

21% Flow control system.

Automation and controls help improve throughput, improve quality, lower costs, reduce waste, and make companies more competitive in their markets. Automation and controls also help fewer available workers do their jobs better.

Other areas covered in the purchasing study include:

Top 10 ways a vendor can win new business

Implementing and maintaining systems

Time spent researching and purchasing systems

Length of research and evaluation process for new products

Recent changes to research and evaluation process

Committee involvement for purchases

Sourcing automation systems, control systems

Top 10 ways a vendor can retain customers

Willingness to consider other purchasing options

Automation system and control system technologies in demand.

Getting ahead with automation, helping to fill the skills gap

Think again about how investments in automation and controls can help optimize, fill the skills gap, and improve offerings for customers.

Mark T. Hoske is content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media and Technology at mhoske@cfemedia.com. Amanda Pelliccione, director of research and awards programs for CFE Media and Technology, conducted the research and assembled the related report.

CONSIDER THIS

How are you expanding automation and controls?

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.