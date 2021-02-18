Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) will hold its Annual Convention and Solutions Exposition June 27-29, 2021, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Tex. The theme for the 2021 Convention is “Keeping Industries Moving.”

Jerry Gray, EASA Chairman of the Board, said in a press release, “One of our responsibilities as electromechanical professionals is to show up every day and provide our customers and our communities with the best service possible. Of equal importance is demonstrating to our customers that we are more than just the service we provide. We are their total solutions provider.”

EASA has coordinated with the convention center and area hotels and venues to host this event in a safe manner for all participants.

The convention’s education line-up features a wide-ranging program designed to address all areas of the electromechanical sales and repair business. More than 25 education sessions focus on technical, sales/marketing and management topics, including open forums on technical and management trends.

Kevin Brown, will kick off the EASA 2021 Convention as the keynote speaker by bringing his message of The HERO Effect and challenging attendees to show up every day and make a positive difference at work and in life. Brian Beaulieu of ITR Economics also will provide a review and outlook of the economy and its impact on the electromechanical industry.

The EASA Convention includes the three-day solutions expo where the industry’s leading manufacturers and service providers showcase the latest developments in electric motors, drives and controls, generators, and other equipment, as well as services to the electromechanical industry. Attendance is open to members and non-members alike.

Linda J. Raynes, CAE, EASA President and CEO, said, “The technical program is a unique opportunity for plant engineering and maintenance personnel to learn about the latest practices to improve their operations and reduce downtime. Plus, the excitement and passion of those in attendance propel the industry forward.”

For the complete program, exhibitor listing and to register, visit https://easa.com/convention.

– Edited from an EASA press release by CFE Media. EASA is a CFE Media content partner.