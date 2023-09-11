2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Joseph Dolivo, 35

Joseph Dolivo, 35, Chief Technology Officer, 4IR Solutions Corp., Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

By CFE Media September 11, 2023
Joseph is recognized as a thought leader among his peers and maintains a strong technical competency to augment his broad industry knowledge. In his current role, Joseph envisioned and leads the development of flagship products FactoryStack and PharmaStack, which provide fully managed operational technology infrastructure. He is particularly well-known within Inductive Automation’s Ignition ecosystem, serving as a Solution Partner and subject matter expert for SAP connectivity, 21 CFR Part 11, Docker containers and the cloud. He helped spearhead the creation of an SAP-certified connector module suite, developed by fellow Solution Partner Sepasoft, for which Joseph continues to consult and offer support.

Fun fact: While still in university, Joseph co-founded a game development startup called Stencyl that aimed to make programming accessible and fun to students and aspiring indie game designers.

