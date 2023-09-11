2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Andres Aguilar, 39

Andres Aguilar, 39, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, John Crane, Morton Grove, Illinois

Andres Aguilar, 39

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

John Crane

Morton Grove, Illinois

Andres started at John Crane eight years ago as a reliability service engineer in Colombia and later relocated to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, supporting customers in the Gulf region. His dedication led to his promotion to a regional service manager for North and Central America to deliver asset management contracts. Taking on additional responsibilities, he successfully led the project management team for major customers in the oil and gas industry, including John Crane’s first methane detection projects that provided added value to the energy transition journey and enabled agile methodologies for mechanical seal contracts implementation.

Fun fact: To encourage camaraderie, Andres organized and leads a soccer tournament pool at John Crane.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.