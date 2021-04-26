2020 Product of the Year Winners
The 2020 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2021 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.
The finalists of the 33rd annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards varied across 12 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2020, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.
The Grand Award — given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 12 categories — is presented to AutomationDirect for the ProductivityOpen Arduino-compatible controller, originally in the Automation & Controls category of the 2020 competition. The Grand Award, and the 36 winners in 12 categories ranging from Asset Management to Safety, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies presented by CFE Media, publisher of Plant Engineering.
Asset Management
- Gold: Netilion IIoT solution platform, Endress+Hauser, http://us.endress.com
- Silver: AMS Asset Monitor, Emerson Automation, emerson.com
- Bronze: ControlGate control system gateway, Grace Technologies, graceport.com
Automation & Controls
- Gold: ctrlX Automation controls platform, Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- Silver: VTScada V12 integrated HMI, SCADA platform; Trihedral, vtscada.com
- Bronze: OSA Remote +Flow industrial control system, Bedrock Automation, https://bedrockautomation.com
Compressed Air
- Gold: NxHE two-stage rotary screw air compressor, FS-Curtis, http://us.fscurtis.com
- Silver: QOFT rotary tooth compressor, Quincy Compressor, quincycompressor.com
- Bronze: Mobilair M500-2 portable compressor, Kaeser Compressors, us.kaeser.com
Electric Motors & Drives
- Gold: Simotics Advantage motor, Siemens Industry, https://usa.siemens.com/pi
- Silver: ctrlX Drive compact modular drive system, Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- Bronze: Mangoldt 5-in-1 Type ACL line/load reactor, Allied Industrial Marketing, alliedindustrialmarketing.com
Energy Management
- Gold: Smart EBMX enclosure, Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- Silver: EMpro energy monitoring device, Phoenix Contact, phoenixcontact.com/us
- Bronze: EnergyPQA.com cloud-based energy management system, Electro Industries/GaugeTech, www.electroind.com
Environmental Health
- Gold: BioSpray-5 ultra-portable surface sanitation system, Goodway Technologies, goodway.com
- Silver: SilverStreak 2020 hands-free sanitizer dispenser, PowerSafe Automation, https://powersafeautomation.com
- Bronze: GMM21004 social distancing floor sign, New Pig, newpig.com
Fluid Handling
- Gold: EF6010SS no-drip external mix atomizing nozzle, Exair, exair.com
- Silver: Blackmer MAGNES sliding vane magnetic drive pump, PSG, psgdover.com
- Bronze: FLT753 oil and sediment catch basin filtration insert system, New Pig, newpig.com
Maintenance Software
- Gold: PredictPulse remote monitoring application, Eaton, eaton.com
- Silver: Enabled Services control system health and performance software, Honeywell Process Solutions, honeywellprocess.com/en-us
- Bronze: MVP Plant V2.8 computerized maintenance management system, CMMS Data Group, cdg.com
Maintenance Tools & Equipment
- Gold: Varnish Removal System, Des-Case Corp., descase.com
- Silver: 6103 EasySwitch wet-dry vacuum, Exair, exair.com
- Bronze: LCR-Reader-MPA all-in-one digital multimeter, Siborg Systems, siborg.com
Material Handling Systems
- Gold: 303SS air conveyor, Exair, exair.com
- Silver: Automatic production assistant (APAS), Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- Bronze: NR/NDR-DC/EC narrow aisle reach truck, Yale Materials Handling Corp., yale.com/north-america/en-us
Plant Analytics & Design
- Gold: ThingWorx Kepware Server industrial connectivity software, PTC Kepware, https://ptc.com
- Silver: EcoStruxure Power Advisor analytics software, Schneider Electric, schneider-electric.com
- Bronze: Seeq R22 advanced analytics for process manufacturing, Seeq Corp., seeq.com
Safety
- Gold: LEV IEC 60309 pin and sleeve device, Leviton Manufacturing Co., leviton.com/en
- Silver: Crouse-Hinds Champ CPMV LED wallpack, Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- Bronze: Impact-A-Track LED for door tracks, TKO Doors, tkodoors.com
How to enter the competition
Submit your products listed in the New Products for Engineers database for the Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year program now through Friday, May 28, 2021. Eligible products include those first made available for purchase in the North American market between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021; read the Official Rules for additional eligibility requirements, instructions on how to enter and program contacts.