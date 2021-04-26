Awards

AutomationDirect ProductivityOpen Arduino-compatible controller

The finalists of the 33rd annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards varied across 12 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2020, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.

The Grand Award — given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 12 categories — is presented to AutomationDirect for the ProductivityOpen Arduino-compatible controller, originally in the Automation & Controls category of the 2020 competition. The Grand Award, and the 36 winners in 12 categories ranging from Asset Management to Safety, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies presented by CFE Media, publisher of Plant Engineering.

2020 Product of the Year Winners

Asset Management

Automation & Controls

Compressed Air

Electric Motors & Drives

Energy Management

Environmental Health

Fluid Handling

Maintenance Software

Maintenance Tools & Equipment

Material Handling Systems

Plant Analytics & Design

Safety

How to enter the competition

Submit your products listed in the New Products for Engineers database for the Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year program now through Friday, May 28, 2021. Eligible products include those first made available for purchase in the North American market between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021; read the Official Rules for additional eligibility requirements, instructions on how to enter and program contacts.