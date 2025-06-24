The Downtime | Episode 9: Talking about flexible packaging, Purdue’s automated warehouse and new grads

Courtesy: WTWH Media

Episode nine of The Downtime, a manufacturing podcast from WTWH Media, was published on June 19, 2025, and covers flexible packaging innovations, Purdue Polytechnic’s new automated warehouse, and a workforce development interview featuring four recent high school graduates who joined Hoosier Feeder as full-time employees.

The weekly program is co-hosted by Sarah Wynn, senior editor (digital) for Packaging OEM, and Sheri Kaspzrak, managing editor of Plant Engineering, Control Engineering, and Consulting-Specify Engineer.

New episodes are published every Thursday.

The Downtime Podcast | Episode 9: Getting Flexible

In this week’s episode, Sarah highlights the power of flexible packaging, including materials, formats, barrier properties, sustainability, and consumer convenience during a video demonstration that ends with a grand finale showcasing a resealable Oreo package.

Sarah’s story can be read here and features Mondi Group Jackson’s Kristin Oyler, TOPPAN’s Jake Branyon, and Vonco Products’ Keith Smith.

Highlighting the power of flexible packaging in action: Opening a resealable Oreo pack designed for freshness, sustainability, and consumer convenience. Source: Sarah Wynn

Sheri chats with Steve Musick, smart manufacturing engineer at Purdue Polytechnic’s Smart Learning Factory, about the institute’s new automated warehouse at the Smart Learning Factory, created in collaboration with Element Logic.

The dynamic duo also spoke to four recent graduates from New Castle Career Center in Indiana. The graduates, Austin Evans, Nathan Carmichael, Sydney Martindale and Kayln Reeves, were recently awarded their high school diplomas. They started as interns at Hoosier Feeder and took part in a signing day celebration to announce they had joined the company as full-time employees.

Recent graduates Austin Evans, Nathan Carmichael, Sydney Martindale, and Kayln Reeves join Hoosier Feeder full-time, demonstrating workforce development and the value of trade school in manufacturing careers. The four recent grads joined The Downtime for episode nine to discuss their transition from school to the workforce, including coursework in welding and engineering. Source: Hoosier Feeder

The discussion with the new employees highlighted the importance of trade school, with the co-hosts discussing Sheri’s recent story with Aaron Prather, director of robotics and autonomous systems program at ASTM International, about the importance of trade-based education.

Celebrating National Safety Month, Sarah and Sheri spotlight Conveyer & Caster’s machine guarding.

Show lineup for The Downtime Episode 9: flexible packaging, workforce development, warehouse automation, and safety insights

0:45 – Sheri thanks the Women in the Trades Day panel from episode eight

3:25 – Sarah discusses the benefits of flexible packaging with Sheri, including sustainability and consumer convenience

14:40 – Sheri and Sarah chat about trade-based education and workforce development

16:40 – Sheri’s interview with Purdue Polytechnic’s Steve Musick

26:43 – Interview with four recent high school graduates who are now full-time employees at Hoosier Feeder

42:20 – Sarah and Sheri discuss Aaron Prather’s interview about trade-based education

43:48 – National Safety Day featuring machine guarding from Conveyer & Caster

45:00 – The dynamic duo signs out with a resealable Oreo party pack

