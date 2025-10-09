The Downtime | Episode 25: Trendsetters

The Downtime co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak talk about trends with WTWH Media's senior VP of sales and strategy, Patrick Lynch.

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week’s episode of The Downtime podcast is all about growth, innovation, and a touch of Halloween fun. Co-hosts Sheri Kasprzak and Sarah Wynn dive into professional milestones, industry insights, and an in-depth interview with WTWH Media’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategy, Patrick Lynch.

Sheri and Sarah welcome listeners to another lively installment. Sheri shares exciting news — her promotion to executive editor overseeing WTWH Media’s Automation & Control brands: Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, and Consulting-Specifying Engineer. The promotion marks a well-deserved recognition of Sheri’s leadership and expertise within the industrial technology space.

Sarah shifts gears to recap her recent trip to Pack Expo, one of the packaging industry’s premier events. She encourages listeners to check out Packaging OEM’s exclusive Pack Expo photo gallery, which captures key innovations, exhibitor highlights, and the energy of the show floor. Sarah’s first-hand perspective gives listeners a sense of the collaboration and creativity driving packaging technology forward.

Sheri returns to spotlight a new Plant Engineering feature on how manufacturers can transform energy management with data. She emphasizes the growing importance of analytics in optimizing energy consumption and sustainability efforts across facilities.

The co-hosts introduce the episode’s guest: Patrick Lynch, WTWH Media’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategy and head of the company’s Content Studio. The interview offers listeners an inside look at how content and media strategy are evolving in the B2B space.

Lynch compares the differences between creating content for engineering versus healthcare audiences, noting how both industries require precision, technical expertise, and trust. He shines a spotlight on the WTWH Media Content Studio, which develops tailored marketing solutions and data-driven storytelling for clients across multiple sectors.

The conversation turns to artificial intelligence. Sheri, Sarah, and Patrick explore how WTWH Media is implementing AI to enhance search functionality across its digital platforms. Lynch explains how these advancements will help engineers and technical professionals find content faster and more intuitively.

Lynch shares the origin story of Marketing to Engineers, WTWH’s dedicated resource for brands looking to engage with engineering audiences. The trio examines shifts to content consumption trends, from long-form technical articles to short-form video and interactive media.

Lynch highlights what truly sets WTWH Media apart — its deep industry reach and ability to connect manufacturers, engineers, and solution providers through content that informs and inspires. The interview wraps, leaving listeners with valuable insight into the power of authentic, targeted communication.

The co-hosts keep the energy high with their “Game Time” segment, debating favorite Halloween movies—a spirited way to close out a content-rich episode. They wrap up the show with their signature blend of humor and camaraderie.

From celebrating Sheri’s promotion to exploring the future of AI-driven media, this episode of The Downtime blends personal achievement, industry expertise, and a forward-looking discussion on how storytelling continues to evolve in the world of manufacturing and engineering.

Timestamps for The Downtime | Episode 25

00:17 – The co-hosts open the show

00:30 – Kasprzak talks about her promotion to executive editor, overseeing WTWH Media’s Automation & Control brands: Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, and Consulting-Specifying Engineer

02:50 – Wynn talks about her Pack Expo trip and encourages listeners to check out the Packaging OEM photo gallery of the event

04:30 – Kasprzak spotlights a new piece from Plant Engineering on how to transform energy management with data

05:30 – The co-hosts introduce this week’s interview guest, Patrick Lynch, WTWH Media senior vice president of sales and strategy, and head of the Content Studio

06:30 – Interview with WTWH Media’s Patrick Lynch begins

09:10 – Lynch discusses differences between engineering and healthcare content

11:22 – Lynch highlights WTWH Media’s Content Studio

13:10 – The trio discusses artificial intelligence (AI) and how WTWH is implementing it into search functionality on websites

17:17 – Lynch shares the origin of Marketing to Engineers

20:52 – The co-hosts and Lynch chat about content consumption trends

27:44 – Lynch highlights WTWH Media’s depth of reach as what sets the company apart in the media landscape

33:40 – Interview with Lynch ends

36:15 – Game time segment begins about Halloween movies

41:20 – The co-hosts wrap up the show

