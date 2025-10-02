The Downtime | Episode 24: Throwing It Back

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week’s episode of The Downtime podcast delivers a dynamic mix of milestones, industry insight and engaging conversation. Co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak showcase debut articles, highlight sustainability in manufacturing and sit down with a rising voice in engineering for an inspiring interview.

The episode begins at 00:18, as Wynn and Kasprzak welcome listeners and set the tone for another lively show. By 02:58, Wynn dives into a personal milestone, sharing her first-ever article for Packaging OEM. The piece explores how Four Peaks improved its quality control processes with Leibinger products, demonstrating how coding and marking solutions are helping manufacturers boost efficiency and ensure product consistency.

Sarah introduces the Packaging OEM eBook on dynamic applications of labeling, coding and marking. She encourages listeners to download the resource, which provides a deeper dive into technologies that are shaping smarter, more flexible packaging operations.

Sheri takes the spotlight to discuss Plant Engineering’s latest feature by Deana Fu of Mitsubishi Electric. The article focuses on how automation can play a key role in making manufacturing more sustainable. Kasprzak notes that the piece emphasizes practical ways companies can align with environmental goals while maintaining operational efficiency.

Sarah shares another milestone: her first article for Control Engineering. The story highlights how Shell Oil partnered with Schneider Electric to modernize its refinery control systems through software-defined automation. Wynn explains how this collaboration demonstrates the future of scalable, flexible control in heavy industry.

Sheri transitions to the interview of the week, introducing Sushmitha “Sushi” Sudhir, an electrical engineer with Arup.

In the interview, Sudhir shares insights from her career and offers perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing engineers today. Across the nearly 15-minute conversation, Sudhir discusses her experiences at Arup, her passion for solving complex problems, and how she navigates an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies and approaches. Her reflections provide listeners with both professional inspiration and a sense of the diverse career paths available in engineering.

The interview concludes at 22:53, leaving listeners with a better understanding of the personal stories and motivations driving innovation in the field.

Sarah and Sheri switch gears for the show’s “Game Time” segment. As always, the co-hosts bring humor and energy to their friendly competition, giving audiences a lighthearted break before the close of the episode.

The co-hosts wrap things up, reflecting on an episode that combined personal achievements, industry news and an engaging guest interview.

From Wynn’s debut articles in Packaging OEM and Control Engineering to Kasprzak’s spotlight on sustainable automation, the episode demonstrates the podcast’s commitment to delivering content that is both informative and relatable. Sudhir’s interview adds a personal dimension, reminding listeners that behind every technological advancement are individuals passionate about shaping the future of engineering.

With its blend of professional milestones, sustainability insights and human stories, this episode of The Downtimeunderscores why the podcast continues to be a go-to source for professionals across the manufacturing and engineering industries.

The Downtime Episode 24 Timestamps

00:18 – Episode begins.

02:58 – Sarah Wynn chats about her first-ever Packaging OEM article on how Four Peaks used Leibinger products to enhance quality control.

03:18 – Sarah introduces the Packaging OEM eBook on dynamic applications of labeling, coding, and marking.

03:37 – Sheri Kasprzak talks about the latest article from Plant Engineering on how to make manufacturing sustainable through automation by Deana Fu with Mitsubishi Electric.

05:30 Sarah chats about her first piece for Control Engineering on how Shell Oil partnered with Schneider Electric to modernize its refinery control with software-defined automation.

06:15 – Sheri introduces our interview of the week with Sushmitha “Sushi” Sudhir, electrical engineer with Arup.

07:46 – Interview begins.

22:53 – Interview ends.

24:44 – Game time.

31:52 – Episode ends.

