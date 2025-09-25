How to make manufacturing sustainable through automation

Manufacturing is resource-intensive, but automation and innovative design offer powerful ways to cut costs and reduce environmental impact. From energy-efficient technologies to collaborative supply chains, automation can help manufacturers build a greener, more profitable future.

Courtesy: Mitsubishi Electric

Advanced automation technologies, such as variable frequency drives (VFDs) and energy-efficient motors, can reduce energy consumption and extend equipment life.

Right-sizing, Power over Ethernet (PoE) integration and customizable configurations can minimize waste and maximize operational efficiency.

Data analysis and supply chain collaboration drives continuous improvement and fostering sustainability.

Manufacturing is inherently a resource-intensive activity –– it consumes a large amount of energy and generates considerable waste. As a result, sustainability has become a critical focus for the industry’s future. The good news is that numerous strategies and solutions exist to transform current production lines into more environmentally friendly operations. Let’s explore some practical tips, backed by real-world case studies, to demonstrate how manufacturers can enhance sustainability without compromising quality, performance or compatibility.

The Drive Toward Sustainable Manufacturing

In our digital world, manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices – both to maintain a competitive advantage and to reduce their environmental impact. One effective strategy to achieve these two goals is to build a supply chain where suppliers, equipment manufacturers and end-users work collaboratively to meet their financial, environmental and social responsibilities.

Modern industrial automation products are now designed to optimize energy usage throughout the asset’s operational life cycle and by extension, throughout the entire manufacturing process. Energy-efficient designs often lead to longer product lifespans, which can be further extended through smart resource management and responsible operational practices. These advancements lead to notable cost savings for manufacturers and end-users alike, while also driving progress toward greater sustainability across the industry.

Manufacturing can move forward with automation. Courtesy: Mitsubishi Electric

Here are five steps that manufacturers could follow when designing their equipment to get started on this journey:

1. Integrate advanced, energy-efficient technologies

Manufacturers should proactively explore and adopt innovations that offer superior energy efficiency and operational advantages. Moving beyond traditional components to embrace leading-edge solutions can unlock competitive differentiation and drive business growth. While new technologies may pose implementation challenges, close collaboration with suppliers can help identify complementary technologies and fine-tuning of their integration. This approach allows manufacturers to maximize performance and meet their strategic goals.

Case in Point: Hunter Fan, a commercial and industrial fan manufacturer, transitioned to direct drive motors for their industrial fans. These motors offered several benefits over conventional high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans, including lighter weight, greater energy efficiency and reduced maintenance. To amplify these benefits, we developed a specialized variable frequency drive (VFD) firmware tailored for Hunter Fan’s motor requirements. As a result, Hunter Fan’s customers now enjoy cost effective implementation, peak performance across various fan models and sizes and a durable, sustainable solution that contributes to their long-term environmental goals.

2. Design for optimized power and connectivity

Beyond incorporating energy efficient components, it’s equally strategic to consider power delivery and connectivity in ways that minimize infrastructure challenges. Solutions that reduce cabling and support flexible device placements can simplify installation and improve operational adaptability. Hunter Fan, for instance, aimed to replace traditional wall-mounted operator interfaces with sleek glass touchscreens to provide a more intuitive user experience. However, this presented a challenge in large warehouses where 110-volt outlets aren’t readily accessible. The solution was the development of Power over Ethernet (PoE) feature, enabling the VFD to power the touchscreens directly. By combining power and data transmission through a single Ethernet cable, we eliminated the need for separate electrical outlets – resulting in flexible touchscreen placement, reduced installation costs and lower labor and material usage due to less cabling.

3. Implement right-sized and customizable solutions

Another key strategy is to re-evaluate the one-size-fits-all scenario, as it may lead to oversized systems, wasted energy and reduced efficiency. Instead, consider implementing solutions precisely tailored to the needs of each application and end-user requirement. Designing for quick adaptability and easy customization helps ensure optimal performance while making the most of available resources.

Hunter Fan initially encountered the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach while trying to accommodate a wide range of requirements and equipment variability. To address this, they collaborated with Mitsubishi Electric to develop a more flexible, easily customizable system. By preloading essential parameters and fine-tuning settings for each motor, they achieved seamless adjustments for variables like blade length and operational noise — without compromising on airflow performance. This right-sizing approach resulted in efficient pairing of VFDs, fan blades and motors, which contributed to lower energy consumption throughout the equipment’s lifespan. A standout example: Smyrna Airport saw 30% energy savings after installing Hunter’s HVLS fans — advancing their sustainability goals while reducing operating expenses.

4. Leverage data for continuous operational improvement

Once core operations are established, data collection and analysis become powerful tools for unlocking additional energy savings, efficiency gains and expanded functionality. Leveraging data insights can extend a system’s value far beyond its original design.

A great example of continuous improvement can be seen with Hunter Fan’s energy saving initiative, which added new features like grouping fans for collective control and integrating them with various building automation systems. Customers can now conduct data analysis and implement advanced functionalities like automatic programmed on/off times and speed adjustments based on real-time temperature conditions.

These enhancements have led to a smarter, more responsive system that evolves with the needs of its environment, delivering greater energy efficiency and more precise climate control over time.

5. Foster an ecosystem for holistic sustainability

Sustainable manufacturing isn’t confined to a company’s internal operations. It’s a holistic practice that extends to the entire supply chain. Meaningful progress comes from partnering with suppliers and empowering end-users, proliferating the collective financial, environmental and social responsibility across the ecosystem.

In the Hunter Fan example, the connectivity with building automation systems enables end-users to implement energy reporting and auditing and helps identify additional areas for improvement and monitor progress over time. With this integration, customers are equipped to reduce costs and enhance sustainability long after installation. By enabling users to take an active role in energy management, Hunter Fan helps foster greater environmental accountability across the entire value chain.

As we’ve seen, embracing sustainable manufacturing through automation isn’t just about environmental stewardship; it’s a forward-thinking, strategic move that delivers tangible benefits. From lowering operational costs to boosting energy efficiency, the benefits can be both immediate and long-lasting. By integrating advanced technologies, optimizing power and connectivity, implementing right-sized solutions, harnessing data insights and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, manufacturers can position themselves for sustained success. The journey towards a greener, more profitable future starts now. By adopting these five steps, you won’t be just keeping pace with industry trends, you’ll be well on your way to leading the transformation.

Deana Fu is a strategic marketing manager for Mitsubishi Electric.