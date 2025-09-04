The Downtime | Episode 20: The Prophecy of Productivity

This week on The Downtime podcast, Sarah and Sheri welcome Jonathan Mitchell, senior applications engineer with Emerson. Tune in!

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week’s episode of The Downtime podcast serves up a seasonal mix of pumpkin spice, packaging innovation and advanced analytics in manufacturing. Co-hosts Sarah and Sheri bring their signature energy and expertise to the conversation, joined by Jonathan Mitchell, senior applications engineer at Emerson, who shares insights on predictive maintenance, packaging sustainability and what to expect at Pack Expo Las Vegas.

Sarah and Sheri kick off the episode by diving into fall vibes, chatting about pumpkin spice and seasonal favorites. Their lighthearted banter sets a warm tone for the technical topics that follow.

Sheri highlights a Plant Engineering story that explores how manufacturers can accelerate predictive maintenance strategies using advanced analytics. She explains how data-driven approaches allow companies to move beyond reactive maintenance, reducing downtime and extending equipment life.

Sarah shifts gears to preview Pack Expo, one of the packaging industry’s biggest events. She spotlights Somic Packaging’s 434 SuperFlex case packer, which will make its debut in Las Vegas. Sarah encourages listeners to download Packaging OEM’s eBook on energy efficiency in packaging machines, offering deeper insights into how manufacturers can save resources while meeting sustainability goals.

Sarah teases that upcoming episodes of The Downtime will feature Pack Expo preview interviews with JLS Automationand Hoosier Feeder. The co-hosts introduce their guest, Emerson’s Jonathan Mitchell.

Mitchell outlines Emerson’s Floor to Cloud approach, which connects factory operations with cloud-based insights to improve decision-making. He explains Emerson’s role in packaging applications and breaks down the company’s analysis on predictive maintenance, underscoring how early fault detection reduces risk and costs.

Mitchell turns to consumer-driven packaging sustainability trends, noting that demand for eco-friendly solutions is reshaping the industry. He emphasizes how manufacturers are innovating to balance performance with reduced environmental impact.

The conversation shifts to modularity in factory automation. Mitchell highlights how modular design enables flexibility and scalability, making it easier for manufacturers to adapt to changing production needs. He reflects on his own path to becoming an engineer, offering a personal glimpse into the career journey behind the technical expertise.

Mitchell discusses air compressors, stressing their role in efficient plant operations and sharing key insights on how to optimize their performance. He previews Emerson’s Pack Expo Las Vegas demonstrations, giving listeners a look at the technologies they can expect to see firsthand.

The episode continues with a lively round of “Finish the Phrase,” the co-hosts’ game segment that blends quick thinking with lighthearted humor. Sarah and Sheri close out the show, tying together themes of technology, sustainability and innovation with their trademark enthusiasm.

With a blend of seasonal fun, technical depth and forward-looking industry insights, The Downtime once again delivers an episode that connects listeners to the evolving world of manufacturing and packaging.

Timestamps for The Downtime: Episode 20

00:17 – The co-hosts start the show

0:49 – The co-hosts talk pumpkin spice, fall vibes

01:20 – Sheri shares a Plant Engineering story on how to accelerate predictive maintenance strategies with advanced analytics

02:52 – Sarah talks about Pack Expo, including Somic Packaging’s 434 SuperFlex case packer, which will make its debut in Las Vegas

03:30 – Sarah urges readers to check out Packaging OEM’s eBook on energy efficiency in packaging machines

04:21 – Sarah highlights Pack Expo preview content is coming to The Downtime, including interviews from JLS Automation and Hoosier Feeder

04:45 – Sarah and Sheri introduce today’s interview guest, Jonathan Mitchell, senior applications engineer at Emerson

05:57 – Interview with Emerson’s Johnathan Mitchell starts

07:28 – Emerson’s Floor to Cloud approach

09:41 – Emerson’s presence in packaging applications

10:25 – Mitchell breaks down Emerson’s analysis on predictive maintenance

13:18 – Mitchell explains how consumers are driving packaging sustainability trends

19:33 – Mitchell dives into modularity in factory automation

21:05 – Mitchell reflects on his journey to becoming an engineer

22:11 – Mitchell covers key insights on air compressors

33:30 – Mitchell highlights what Emerson will demo at Pack Expo Las Vegas

34:01 – Mitchell interview ends

34:12 – Game time segment: “Finish the phrase” starts

44:04 – The co-hosts wrap up the show

Check out our archive!

Episode 1: Packaging + Robots + Tariffs, Oh, My!

Episode 2: It’s Gonna Be May

Episode 3: Doin’ the Robot

Episode 4: Miss Worldwide

Episode 5: Thinking Inside the Box

Episode 6: Conveyance, Copilots & College Grads

Episode 7: Running on AI and Coffee

Episode 8: The Safety Dance

Episode 9: Getting Flexible

Episode 10: Manufacturing Fun!

Episode 11: Party in the USA

Episode 12: Digital Transformation

Episode 13: Driving Forward

Episode 14: Taking a Bite Out of Manufacturing

Episode 15: Get a Grip

Episode 16: The Sound of Sustainability

Episode 17: Gimme S’more Precision

Episode 18: Record-Breaking Efficiency

Episode 19: Three’s Company