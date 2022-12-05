Top 5 Plant Engineering content: November 28-December 4, 2022

Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered electric cars, digital twins, MQTT, predictive maintenance and plant automation. Links to each article below.

1. Electric vehicle tire challenges in winter

Electric and hybrid vehicles are being built and sold, worldwide, in increasing numbers, but their heavier weight compared to conventional vehicles is a challenge, particularly in winter conditions.

2. Digital twin technology enables facility efficiency

Get a better handle on real-time information.

3. Leveraging MQTT, industrial edge devices in automation projects

Message queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) and industrial edge devices remove systemic limitations, communicate more data and improve system security for IIoT implementations.

4. Your questions answered: The next step in achieving predictive maintenance

Additional questions on achieving predictive maintenance from a November 8 webcast relating to mechanical seal performance are answered.

5. The on-going evolution of the industrial automation space

Aveva plants its flag with operations infrastructure solutions.

