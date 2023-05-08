Top 5 Plant Engineering content: May 1-7, 2023

Courtesy: Graycor

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered oil and gas emissions, Hannover Messe, compressed air and more. Links to each article below.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

General observations on the Hannover Messe 2023 experience and what industrial transformation means for the future of manufacturing.

Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role.

Industry demand fuels increased innovation in construction, design and systems for cold storage facilities.

In this mechanical system case study, a hybrid HVAC system was used to achieve energy efficiency goals

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 1-7, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

