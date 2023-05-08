Top 5 Plant Engineering content: May 1-7, 2023
The top 5 Plant Engineering content from the past week covered oil and gas emissions, Hannover Messe, compressed air and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. How AI is reducing fugitive emissions in upstream oil and gas
In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.
2. Hannover Messe 2023 Recap: Considerations for the future
General observations on the Hannover Messe 2023 experience and what industrial transformation means for the future of manufacturing.
3. Leveraging the future of compressed air through automation
Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role.
4. Advanced expertise required to execute complex cold storage warehouses
Industry demand fuels increased innovation in construction, design and systems for cold storage facilities.
5. How an industrial facility achieved its sustainability goals
In this mechanical system case study, a hybrid HVAC system was used to achieve energy efficiency goals
