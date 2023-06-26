Top 5 Plant Engineering content: June 19-25, 2023

Courtesy: Chris Vavra, CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, sustainability, electrical safety and more. Links to each article below.

Winners of the 35th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards have been announced. See link to download the eBook.

Sustainability’s success relies on building a culture that starts from the bottom up and involves everyone from plant-floor workers to executives.

Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.

Quality must be a teamwide commitment to execute plant construction projects successfully in today’s volatile building industry.

Maintenance and troubleshooting includes replacing, adjusting, and repairing elements of a machine or system so that it can properly perform its required functions.

