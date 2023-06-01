2023 Plant Engineering Product of the Year winners announced

The Plant Engineering Product of the Year program is the premier award for new products in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. The annual reader-choice program provides Plant Engineering’s audience with information about the top new product in their fields. 2023* marks 35 years of the Product of the Year program.

This year, companies submitted their new and improved products debuted between November 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022, to be judged for this distinguished honor. Then readers whittled them down to 42 winners, including the 2023 Most Valuable Product, which received the most votes overall.

Full descriptions of the winners of the 2023 Plant Engineering Product of the Year program are available, along with official rules.

Entries for the 2024 program will open October 1, 2023; eligible products include those first introduced to the North American market within the 2023 calendar year.

