Top 5 Plant Engineering content: April 10-16, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered control of work systems, packaging, strategic automation plans and more. Links to each article below.

Many plant managers and environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals can manage regulatory requirements for dangerous environments more easily as part of a larger control of work system.

Manufacturers have many choices when it comes to packaging applications and it’s critical for the supplier to understand the customer’s needs.

Plant owners must develop a strategic and comprehensive plan about their integration process to optimize production long-term.

Rack safety in warehouse and manufacturing facilities can have major consequences if not properly maintained. Developing a consistent safety and education program can help.

The path to a digital production facility can be incremental, capturing benefits along the way through the proposed approach of tying lean practices to data collection so users throughout the facility have access to visualization and analytics.

