Courtesy: Grace Technologies

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 25-31, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered augmented reality transforming manual labor, how to test for absence of voltage, how to engage employees through plant optimization and more. Links to each article below.

1. Augmented reality can transform manual labor

As AR-driven spatial computing makes its way into industrial workplace settings through real-time step-by-step instructions and remote mentoring, even the most complex and intricate tasks will no longer require extensive experience to manage and complete them effectively.

2. How to test for absence of voltage

NFPA 70E and CSA Z462 harmonize absence of voltage testing requirements.

3. How to engage employees through plant optimization

Plant optimization results in much more than increase productivity and KPIs.

4. How to properly size surge protective devices

To specify an SPD, understand the ratings associated with its application.

5. Why investing in electrical safety is important now more than ever

An analysis of OSHA’s top 10 most cited violations for control of hazardous energy.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 25-31, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.