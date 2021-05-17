Courtesy: Caster Connection

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 10-16, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments, what a bad or non-existent maintenance program costs manufacturers, and why commodity casters cause injuries. Links to each article below.

1. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

2. What a bad or non-existent maintenance program costs manufacturers

A maintenance program is only as good as the work put in behind it and the effort going forward. Planned maintenance, rather than reacting to a problem, can save companies enormously in the long term.

3. Why commodity casters cause injuries

Commodity casters are workplace injuries waiting to happen.

4. How to develop an asset maintenance strategy

Ask the basic questions too often overlooked, to improve asset management.

5. How to ensure OT cybersecurity

Despite advances, operational technology network cybersecurity still lags information technology cybersecurity.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 10-16, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.