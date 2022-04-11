From left: Assistant Professor Lianyi Chen and PhD students Luis Escano and Minglei Qu study metal 3D printing in Chen’s lab. Courtesy: Renee Meiller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 4-10, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered geothermal heat-pump wells, additive manufacturing, predicting process events, AI-based predictive maintenance and material handling systems. Links to each article below.

1. Geothermal heat-pump well innovations support building electrification

Building electrification is becoming a major tool in fighting climate change and reducing emissions and the Convection Enhanced Geothermal Heat Pump (CEGH) can be a key tool.

2. Method developed to reduce additive manufacturing flaws

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are using an additive manufacturing technique called laser powder bed fusion to produce metal parts that have fewer defects.

3. Predict process events with contextual data insights

Maintenance teams see predicted machine failures.

4. Getting started with AI-based predictive maintenance

Artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly machine learning (ML), provide effective tools for implementing predictive maintenance.

5. Six ways to improve productivity with automated material handling systems

Manufacturers and warehouse owners will need to expand to meet demand of increased consumer spending in a post-pandemic world. Six ways to improve productivity with automated material handling systems are highlighted.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Apr. 4-10, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.