Courtesy: Siemens

Siemens has launched a collaboration effort with Xerox Elem Additive Solutions, which is aimed at strengthening the metal additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities of both businesses. This relationship highlights both companies’ strong commitment to advancing the future of industrial additive manufacturing through innovation and partnerships.

Siemens has purchased an ElemX metal 3D Printer, adding to its fleet of additive machines inside the company’s Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH). The CATCH facility focuses on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, working with machine builders, material suppliers and end-customers. The ElemX leverages Xerox’s liquid metal AM that uses cost-effective aluminum wire and incorporates a control platform with embedded digital twin technology to optimize the printing process.

ElemX is a groundbreaking 3D metal printer that’s simpler and safer to use and addresses supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing. The printer is easily deployed, requiring no special facility modifications for operation. Unlike many metal 3D printing technologies, the ElemX requires minimal post-processing and therefore provides a faster time-to-part.

Siemens and Xerox have a mutual interest to explore technical developments in automation, software, materials and processes of the current and future ElemX systems.

This collaboration provides early access opportunities for Xerox and Siemens to share advancements in digitalization solutions and automation software designed to impact the distributed manufacturing model. Siemens is the latest addition to the Xerox Manufacturing Partner Network (MPN) and continues its trajectory as a prominent and reliable partner in the AM industry.

Edited from a Siemens press release by CFE Media and Technology.

