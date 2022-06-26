Siemens has chosen to implement the Roboze ARGO 500 industrial 3D printer in its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH) that further industrializes additive manufacturing in the US. Courtesy: Siemens

Siemens and Roboze announced a strategic partnership aimed at pooling their skills to create complete workflows for the industrialization of 3D printing and increase the production opportunities of companies involved in the energy, mobility and aerospace sectors.

This new collaboration in 3D printing between Siemens, the global technological pioneer for industry, infrastructure and mobility, and Roboze, a leader in industrial 3D printing of super polymers and composite materials, will increase the productivity, competitiveness and efficiency of manufacturers that have embarked on the path to the future of industry.

“We have embarked on a path that sees us leading the way with Roboze to increase the production capacities of manufacturing companies around the world,”said Tim Bell, additive manufacturing business manager at Siemens in a press release. “We have experienced the potential of Roboze’s 3D printing firsthand, so much so that we have chosen to implement their ARGO 500 into our processes. I’m excited to be part of this project as I see ample strategic opportunities for the future of manufacturing”.

The main activities will focus on digitalization and automation projects to address the challenges of today and tomorrow, while turning current obstacles into new opportunities to generate success.

The priorities set between Siemens and Roboze demonstrate the flexibility, agility and scalability that companies need today to move rapidly towards digital transformation.

– Edited from a Siemens press release by CFE Media and Technology.

