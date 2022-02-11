Courtesy: Swagelok Company

Onsite visits play a key role in improving the safety, performance and reliability of fluid and sampling systems. For such visits, a team of engineers tour a plant and examine systems closely to provide recommendations for addressing pressing challenges. However, it can be difficult at times to arrange such visits due to the cost of bringing an entire team onsite, as well as the additional time and effort required by facility leadership to lead the engineers through an evaluation. That is why a semi-virtual alternative to a traditional onsite visit offers great promise for the future.

Some field service providers have started using augmented reality (AR) technology to virtually bring engineers into a facility. Using an AR system, a large team can be pared down to one lead engineer being onsite wearing an AR collaboration headset (see Figure 1). That person feeds real-time video to a team of engineers around the world, allowing them to see live shots of tests being performed, such as checking the gaps on fittings or using a soap solution to check for leaks. The onsite engineer can hear colleagues’ voices through the earpiece, allowing the team to be a part of the evaluation and provide support in identifying areas of concern throughout the facility.

Though different from a typical onsite evaluation, a semi-virtual visit still allows a broad team of engineers with specialized skills to help solve pressing system challenges. It also can provide access to top professionals who might not have been able to visit in person, but who can join a virtual visit more easily.

If a field engineering team is unable to visit a location to help with fluid system troubleshooting, sampling system design or other matters, a semi-virtual visit may be a good option. It is ideal to have one or two field engineers visit a facility to conduct an evaluation while supported by a remote, digitally connected team (see Figure 2). If that is not possible, however, some component suppliers may be able to provide a team with an AR system, so someone can stream their own video and troubleshoot with the remote team in real time.

Regardless of how the new virtual connectivity technology is deployed, it can minimize the amount of time fluid and sampling system issues go undiagnosed or unaddressed while typically lowering travel-related costs and coordination time.

Allowing personnel access

Improved AR technology has been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic because it allows a single engineer, virtually backed by the support of a full team, to perform onsite visits without the potentially problematic in person attendance.

Semi-virtual visits can broaden troubleshooting capabilities and improve the availability of evaluations. By being able to access experts from around the globe in many different time zones, it may be easier to receive guidance at a time that is more convenient for a facility (see Figure 3). It allows field engineers to share knowledge and experiences as well as maintain consistency and quality in the services provided.

AR technology offers opportunities to schedule visits that have been difficult to arrange in the past due to sites being in remote locations, offshore environments or other restricted areas. Headset technology allows field engineers to reach someone where they are and streamline the visit process. As a result, someone can receive insights in real time because remote engineers can see what is happening onsite versus trying to identify issues through messages or images (see Figure 4). Problems can be solved more quickly, which saves time and money in the process.

Benefits of the virtual

Though the pandemic accelerated the rollout of virtual visits, it has long been in consideration among field engineering teams. The ability to collaborate, synthesize and record information in real time means there is a better chance that nothing will be missed (see Figure 5). Semi-virtual visits offer field engineers more thorough opportunities to document what they see, which can help them create the most effective solutions for someone without having to recreate the visit from memory (see Figure 6).

In situations where space is limited like analyzer shelters, the ability to use AR technology prevents having to cycle specialists in and out and allows all the specialists to see the same information at once. Semi-virtual visits give companies better opportunities to match specific experts more quickly and brainstorm more creative solutions in real time. This quick turnaround means people can solve problems faster before they cost significant time and money to correct. Semi-virtual visits often can lead to same-day recommendations to improve fluid or sampling systems because of the levels of collaboration the virtual headsets enable.

Additional applications to virtual visits

Virtual collaboration technology can be used for other purposes in addition to onsite visits, including:

Virtual commissioning of fluid systems and advising on the construction and testing of analytical equipment. Virtual headsets allow experts to be “present” to provide oversight during key stages in the fluid system implementation process, helping avoid errors and integrate longer-lasting assemblies. Executives at a company can even join virtually to experience processes they would not usually be able to witness.

Virtual witnessing of key procurement processes. Compliance teams can offer the opportunity to witness manufacturing and shipping practices that would usually require an onsite visit to a manufacturer’s facilities to see.

Virtual customer visits to manufacturing and fulfillment centers. Corporate customer visit teams are rolling out a new way to meet people and see the processes behind the products and services people are purchasing, allowing someone to take a tour of facilities with an onsite tour guide.

Hosting virtual facility tours alongside relevant business meetings means manufacturers can provide the full experience of visiting company headquarters without requiring a full trip. The new technology allows manufacturers to reach more people at once. Virtual visits will help companies stay connected with others during the COVID-19 pandemic, but these programs will continue providing value well into the future.

An increased focus on customer service, as well as continuous improvement initiatives, will drive more companies to invest in virtual technology that will allow them to make semi-virtual and virtual visits an essential experience. AR technology will continue to proliferate as more people see the increased value of having more intelligence from around the world working on solving problems in real time.

Fast facts