Temperature on critical assets is typically monitored through periodic inspections that occur just a few times throughout the year on average. These are conducted through periodic (oftentimes bi-annual) thermography inspections by an in-house team or third-party contractor.

However, these inspections are often performed while equipment is in a de-energized state, unless they happen to have infrared (IR) windows installed. If IR windows are present on a switchgear, for example, they can still miss critical connection points that obstruct the IR camera and operator’s view.