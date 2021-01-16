Robot displays empathy to a partner robot

Robotics

An actor robot runs on a playpen trying to catch the visible green food, while an observer machine learns to predict the actor robot's behavior purely through visual observations. Although the observer can always see the green foods, the actor, from its own perspective, cannot due to occlusions. Courtesy: Creative Machines Lab/Columbia Engineering

A Columbia University Engineering robot has learned to predict its partner robot’s future actions and goals based on just a few initial video frames. When two primates are cooped up together for a long time, we quickly learn to predict the near-term actions of our roommates, co-workers or family members. Our ability to anticipate the actions of others makes it easier for us to successfully live and work together. In contrast, even the most intelligent and advanced robots have remained notoriously inept at this sort of social communication. This may be about to change.

The study, conducted at Columbia Engineering’s Creative Machines Lab led by mechanical engineering professor Hod Lipson, is part of a broader effort to endow robots with the ability to understand and anticipate the goals of other robots, purely from visual observations.The researchers first built a robot and placed it in a playpen roughly 3×2 feet in size. They programmed the robot to seek and move towards any green circle it could see. But there was a catch: Sometimes the robot could see a green circle in its camera and move directly towards it. But other times, the green circle would be occluded by a tall red carboard box, in which case the robot would move towards a different green circle, or not at all. After observing its partner puttering around for two hours, the observing robot began to anticipate its partner’s goal and path. The observing robot was eventually able to predict its partner’s goal and path 98 out of 100 times, across varying situations—without being told explicitly about the partner’s visibility handicap. “Our initial results are very exciting,” said Boyuan Chen, lead author of the study, which was conducted in collaboration with Carl Vondrick, assistant professor of computer science, and published by Nature Scientific Reports. “Our findings begin to demonstrate how robots can see the world from another robot’s perspective. The ability of the observer to put itself in its partner’s shoes, so to speak, and understand, without being guided, whether its partner could or could not see the green circle from its vantage point, is perhaps a primitive form of empathy.” Predictions from the observer machine: the observer sees the left side video and predicts the behavior of the actor robot shown on the right. With more information, the observer can correct its predictions about the actor’s final behaviors.