Courtesy: Stellar

Industrial refrigeration managers know that their personnel must undergo Process Safety Management (PSM) compliance training — but how do they know if their current training meets with the latest requirements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)?

For example, did you know that simply sending your refrigeration team off for generic training at another facility is not enough? OSHA 1910.119 mandates being trained on your specific equipment and process.

If you can’t check off every item on your PSM training list, you’re at risk of incurring penalties if faced with an OSHA audit. These citations can amount to $13,653 for serious and other-than-serious violations and upwards of $136,532 for willful ones.

What else should a modern, OSHA-compliant ammonia refrigeration training program include? Here are seven key elements, according to our PSM experts.

Seven keys to a compliant PSM training program for Ammonia refrigeration. Courtesy: Stellar

Each of these points is a foundational pillar in a sound, OSHA-compliant PSM training program. So, what action do you need to take from here? Download our free e-book in just a few clicks to learn what your facility needs to know about the latest OSHA requirements for ammonia refrigeration systems.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and technological advances allow for improved digital process safety management, now is a good time to revisit your PSM plan and operating procedures to ensure the safest environment for your employees.

– This originally appeared on Stellar’s Food for Thought blog. Stellar is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.